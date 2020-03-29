Prior to this unforeseen pandemic, the World Health Organization deemed the year 2020 as "The Year of the Nurse." If you would’ve asked me in January what "The Year of the Nurse" meant to me, I would have said, "It means a year to celebrate how healthcare in nursing has transformed over the last 200 years."
But, if you were to ask me today what "The Year of the Nurse" meant to me, I’d probably start crying because now I’m left speechless.
Over the last two weeks, I’ve seen teamwork so powerful that feeling alone is simply not an option. I’ve witnessed innovation creating solutions to problems that I never thought a first-world country would endure. I’ve watched coworkers exemplify more compassion and dedication than I’ve seen as a whole in my last four years as a nurse in my unit. But most importantly, I’ve observed the utmost commitment and bravery to the unknown by my coworkers and friends.
We couldn’t have predicted that one day we’d be consoling family members at the bedside and the next day having to hear tearful family member’s voices on the phone asking us when this will end and if they’ll ever see their loved ones again, because of federal and local visitation guidelines.
We couldn’t have predicted that one day our unit wouldn’t have a single patient victimized by COVID-19 and the next day having all beds filled with COVID-19 patients needing full life support because of this worldwide pandemic that seemed to happen overnight.
But what we could’ve predicted is that we are all strong and called to this profession by something greater. We are called to show up when family members simply wish they could lay eyes on their loved ones. We are called to be brave when the rest of the world is living in unprecedented fear. It is the weirdest and most unsettling feeling that the whole world is going through, but we will live making history every single day.
BLAIRE GUIDRY, RN, BSN
registered nurse
New Orleans