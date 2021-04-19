I read with disappointment that the Plaquemines Parish council had voted against the Mid-Barataria sediment diversion project.
Which is not to say that it is ever easy to put aside short-term interests in favor of uncertain future benefits, but the fact is that the council’s action is not in the best interests of the local fishing industry, because if nothing is done, there will be no Louisiana coastal marsh by the end of the century.
Diversions like this are in a sense only a drop in the bucket but offer what little chance we have of saving some of the lower third of the state. The qualification is, of course, that if a global commitment is not made to control the warming of the planet, these efforts will have turned out to be in vain.
Absent such efforts, the sea level will rise by a meter and perhaps more, possibly as early as 2050. So the message is, sediment diversion projects like this one must be tried but will be futile without a massive restructuring of global energy production, which by the way, is only 6% of the U.S. economy and employs only 4% of the country’s workforce.
DAN PURRINGTON
physicist
New Orleans