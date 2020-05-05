Our vulnerable seniors are suffering and New Orleans is losing its collective memory, wisdom and strength.
The outcomes of this current community health crisis seem all too familiar. The COVID-19 pandemic is severely impacting our city and state’s vulnerable populations — most especially our seniors. And, as we have seen in the disaggregated numbers here in Louisiana, a vastly disproportionate number of those who are dying from the virus are African American — nearly 60% in a state in which African Americans make up only 33% of our citizenry.
This is not unlike nearly 15 years ago, when our community lost a great many of our vulnerable seniors to Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, and much of the collective memory, wisdom and backbone of our community that these elders provided. Now, once again, we are seeing the highest levels of adverse impact on seniors from this most recent disaster.
Despite recent progress here in New Orleans and throughout the state, we have failed to ensure that our communities have the full array of supports and safeguards needed to make certain our elders maintain good health and are well cared for. Deeply layered on top of that, persistent systemic, structural and institutional racism has resulted in racially disparate levels of care and poorer health outcomes for African-Americans.
The governor’s COVID-19 Health Equity Taskforce will examine why the pandemic has disproportionately impacted seniors, African Americans and other affected populations. This is most certainly a good step in the right direction toward prioritizing the well-being of our state’s elders, and addressing health inequities so that people of all races in Louisiana can truly thrive!
KEITH H. LIEDERMAN
Kingsley House
New Orleans