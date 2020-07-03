Columnist Dan Fagan argues in his screed of July 1 that freedom-loving Americans (i.e., those who refuse to wear protective masks in public during a pandemic) are “going to have to push back on government taking away our liberties in an attempt to save us from ourselves.”
Fagan’s argument ignores all evidence and logic. Our freedoms are not limitless; they come with responsibilities — particularly the responsibility to exercise them in ways that do not harm others.
I am perfectly free to drink as much whisky as I want in the privacy of my home. That’s an example of me exercising my freedom to my own detriment.
I am not free to get behind the wheel of my car, with an alcohol level far above the legal limit, and drive recklessly through a neighborhood filled with children playing and families riding bicycles. Yet that’s precisely the kind of behavior Fagan defends under the banner of “freedom” when he blasts political leaders for insisting that people wear protective masks in public.
Fagan apparently cannot (or will not) distinguish between behavior that potentially harms oneself from that which clearly puts the general public at risk of harm. I hope he never drives through my neighborhood when I’m taking my afternoon jog!
JAMES CARVILLE
consultant
New Orleans