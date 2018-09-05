In response to William Bonin’s letter: With all due respect to my Catholic family and friends wanting an end to clerical abuse in the church, abolishing the celibacy requirement will not really work because, as unnatural as celibacy is, it is a major sin to engage in sexual intimacy before marriage.
So there will be priests who will continue to satisfy their urges the only place they can — in the confines of the church, where the choice is their easiest prey, altar boys. Setting a minimum age of 18 for altar boys and girls will also not work because at 18, that child can choose for themselves what they want to do. This is an age when a person starts college or goes to work, and the chances of them wanting to be altar boys and girls is greatly decreased. So like the shortage of priests, there will be a shortage of altar boys and girls. As an only daughter, raised in a strict Catholic family and sent to an all-girls Catholic school, then marrying a non-Catholic and joining the Episcopal church and taking classes taught by an Episcopal married priest with children who loved God and loved being a priest and was someone I could talk to because I could relate to him, marriage for Catholic priests to me is the best answer, although I don’t see it ever happening.
Susan Tureau
retired library technician
Baton Rouge