Kudos to The Advocate for exposing the ineptness of U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette on hurricane relief on behalf of his district, especially the Lake Charles area.
Lake Charles is still reeling from the effects of both Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Higgins was a no-show when President Joe Biden came to Lake Charles last fall to survey hurricane damage. He missed a golden opportunity to speak directly to the president about the needs of his district.
Okay, he doesn't care for Biden, just like most of the people of this area, but there is only one president at a time and Biden is the one who has influence over disaster relief. Higgins owed it to his constituents to at least make an effort to meet the president, instead of being down at Mar-a-Lago kissing the ring of former President Donald Trump.
When it comes to disaster relief, partisan politics has no place in the discussion. Higgins said that it is not his job to argue for hurricane relief for his district, but the primary responsibility of the state's top Democrats such as Gov. John Bel Edwards and Cedric Richmond. I can remember instances of Edwards meeting with Trump, a Republican.
Higgins has been an embarrassment in the past, as he has personally mentioned on social media about a desire he had of shooting protesters he doesn't approve of, and made fun of officials who took precautions in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was just a little virus. It is time to retire Higgins this fall.
CHARLES DUNCAN
retired educator
Lafayette