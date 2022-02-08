The front page of the Jan. 21 Times-Picayune reported on the confrontation between the newly elected City Council and Mayor LaToya Cantrell over the escalating crime statistics.
Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson tried to defend himself without being specific, and the council offered tired and worn-out suggestions that never worked as solutions, including deploying the National Guard.
The real solution is in the realm of James Carville’s “It’s the economy, stupid” statement back in 1992. People need jobs, education, health care and retirement benefits. They need a reason to have hope in a better future. The ghettos of America have nothing.
The real solution is in cooperation between local, state and federal government. Elected officials have to make the investments in citizens that create a stable society.
The real solutions may be outside of the ability of local government to provide. Our state and federal officials have access to the resources to solve these problems, money and expertise. Too often they get away with ignoring their constituents and focusing on their political ambitions.
It’s time to refocus our state and federal legislators on local problems. Those problems are not Republican or Democrat, they are people problems that can be solved by government doing its job.
All of us should start lobbying elected officials that rank-and-file Americans are the foundation of a great country.
LOUIS FUCHS
retired telecommunications manager
Metairie