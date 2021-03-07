I can speak only to what's going on at Villa Del Rey Elementary, where my third grader attends.
My daughter's teachers jump through hoops to educate children in their charge. They arrive to work early, they stay late, they teach students face-to-face and virtually. Sounds like they're doing two jobs simultaneously, to me.
They take my phone calls after hours and have never complained. When I drop my daughter off at school every morning, I have full confidence that she will be in good hands — safe, sound and being taught and tutored by professionals looking out for her best interest. What more could a parent want?
Gov. John Bel Edwards, state senators and legislators need to find the money to give these hard-working teachers a fair raise.
MICHAEL D. DAY
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #198
Baton Rouge