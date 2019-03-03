On Dec. 1, 2014, President Barack Obama offered $263 million dollars to police agencies intended to be spent on purchasing body cameras for police departments. Since then,various states across the country, including Louisiana have began requiring police officers to wear body cameras in an effort to improve officer morale and provide concrete evidence in the event of a tragedy, while also improving police training.
There are various sides to the debate surrounding whether officers should be required to wear cameras. Opponents of police wearing body cameras support the notion that the implementation of body cameras will not prevent police brutality nor crime. For example, in the Alton Sterling tragedy, although the officers themselves were wearing body cameras, the entire incident was filmed by a bystander. Upon reviewing the video, there were still individuals who saw it from a narrow perspective. Although the video showed will show the same footage, there were countless interpretations by the viewers.
Another argument against police body cameras is that the camera angle is limited to the officer’s first person point of view. But body cameras are still needed so that citizens have a sense of security and accountability. Cameras will not change ingrained behaviors; cameras will, however, reveal these behaviors for the public and police force. Implementation of body cameras on the police force can contribute to the well-being of society. Body cameras will offer extended surveillance in addition to building trust between civilians and law-enforcement.
Body cameras cannot be the only solution, but they certainly are integral part of the solution. A 2013 study surveyed the effectiveness of body cameras. Police wore body cameras for a 12-month period as part of the study. During that time, citizen complaints against the police declined by 60 percent. Incidents resulting in excessive force by an officer dropped by 88 percent. The group of officers who were not outfitted with cameras proved to be two times as likely to use excessive force in comparison to those who were. Revealingly,when officers wore cameras, every incident of physical contact was initiated by the civilian. In comparison, in the absence of cameras 29 percent of the incidents involving force were initiated by the officer.
This study alone provides standing that police should, indeed, wear body cameras. There is far more benefit then harm associated with the use of body cameras. Once citizens and police comprehend their actions are being recorded, behaviors will change.The widespread use of body cameras will undoubtedly reduce the amount of excessive force imposed by police officers, thus improving community relations. With the advancement of technology, each citizen and officer alike should desire for the best form of evidence at their fingertips. The application of body cameras is one step that will improve citizens relations, attitudes, and overall police force.
Shelly Mcleod
student
Baker