In response to The Acadiana Advocate’s Feb. 4 article, "Southside High principal on new state panel working to prepare public schools for hurricanes," finally a sense of change will occur in our educational establishments.
After the disastrous year of many hurricanes, especially in the southwestern region of Louisiana, many students were displaced from their damaged homes and schools. Upon return months later, many problems were found that needed to be solved. After leaks and collapsed ceilings, it appears that new standard codes will be enacted to relieve local schools of environmental problems that cause a toll on the development of children.
Yet, even a year and a half following Hurricane Laura’s fall on southwestern Louisiana, local schools are still a mess. With tarps still on gym roofs and high schoolers in temporary "pod" structures, when does it end? Sure, these preventative measures should be implemented, but when will the damage be fixed?
Perhaps we should focus on rebuilding the positive environment for students who have already lost so much from a pandemic and the multiple natural disasters. The next hurricane season can wait, but the education of this generation cannot.
ANNA KATE FREDERICKS
student
Lake Charles