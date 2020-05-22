A nursing home operator, state Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Gueydan, recently defended in this newspaper the bill he has co-authored to eliminate the rights of parishes to protect their land, water and coastline by litigating to secure payment to restore these damages from the oil companies who caused the damage.
Hensgens bemoans how the parishes efforts are hurting Louisiana businesses. Nothing could be more incorrect. Of the 841 defendants our coastal parishes have sued, only 5% are even operating in Louisiana. Most took our oil and gas years ago, abandoned the damage they caused, and fled Louisiana.
At a recent legislative committee hearing, Hensgens and Big Oil demonstrated they want no facts available to the public. They refused to allow a full PowerPoint presentation fully explicating the real and provable costal damage as well as refusing to allow the attorneys for the parishes to even speak at a Senate Finance Committee meeting.
The reason the parishes are filing these lawsuits is the result of a half century or more of failure by state government to protect Louisiana’s coastline. The parishes are fighting back and winning. Moreover, this fight is not costing our taxpayers a dime, but, if the state has control, the Department of Natural Resources and others have estimated it will cost our taxpayers tens of millions of dollars just to finance these lawsuits.
Another history lesson for Hensgens. In 2014, under then-Gov. Bobby Jindal, the Legislature instructed the parishes to move forward with the coastal lawsuits. In the intervening 8 years, every motion has been won by the parishes in federal and state courts. Is the real issue the parishes are being too successful in their efforts? Is that why the effort is now being made to turn these lawsuits over to the Attorney General's Office so nothing will happen, thus costing Louisiana billions in cleanup and restoration dollars?
Why does Big Oil want to eliminate the parishes right to sue? The failure of state government to protect our coast and enforce our laws is a very cheap avenue for Big Oil. In short, if you can make the mess and you really do not have to clean it up, the price of destroying the coastline gets to be a great deal cheaper for Big Oil.
Finally, Hensgens blames it all on trial lawyers but he forgot to read the parish contracts with their lawyers. There are no contingency fee contracts with parish governments. None! Hensgens raises this canard to distract from the big issue. Big Oil owes Louisiana parishes viable restoration of the Louisiana coastline they have destroyed. The best way to insure this happens is for those people and communities impacted is for the litigation to be filed and directed by the very folks harmed.
JOHN CARMOUCHE
attorney for several coastal parishes
Baton Rouge