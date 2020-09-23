I was stunned when I read the article “Comedian asks court to dismiss suit over fake Antifa events.” I read the article three times to be sure I was reading correctly.
His attorney, Andrew Bizer, states John Merrifield created two “overtly ridiculous Facebook events that are covered by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.” It goes on to say that the “respective descriptions of the fake events were written in a “satirical and hyperbolic manner.”
With all due respect to Merrifield and Bizer, do they think creating “fake” protests and/or riots is funny? If they do, then both seriously need to seek help.
The lawsuit may be a bit dramatic, but all the city/parish is trying to do is to recoup taxpayer money wasted due to something someone considered “funny.” There is nothing funny about causing a panic among hundreds of people.
The management of the mall panicked because they didn’t know this was a comedy routine and instructed their security personnel to practically run screaming through the mall for everyone to drop what they were doing and get out of the building immediately. Restaurants in the food court had to shut down and leave cooked food in the steam tables. My wife works in the mall and called she called me hysterical because she was told by mall security there was a serious emergency and everyone had to get out “now.”
Restaurants lost money from food that had to be thrown out. Many shops lost income and all of the mall employees working at the time lost income because of this. Many of them had just recently gone back to work. It’s not just the taxpayer’s money wasted due to deployment of all the police and equipment.
When someone calls in a “fake” bomb threat, especially in a school, is this something that Merrifield and Bizer would consider funny as well? Maybe no lawsuit, but as far as I’m concerned, Merrifield should be charged accordingly for creating “fake” protests and riots.
MICHAEL ARDOIN
retired oilfield
Abbeville