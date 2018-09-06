There has been a recent uptick in support in these pages for the proposed Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans passenger train service. The latest is in a guest column by Scott Whittaker, chairman of SoLA Super Region Committee. In it, Whittaker lists a series of benefits that will, given his tone, flow freely to our region if only the train service is implemented. The economy in the train's corridor will explode with new businesses both foreign and domestic, people will line up for blocks to use this great service, the system’s boost to the economy will pay for the system and fewer outside businesses will ever come to this area without it. Well, the devil is in the details. Before we commit to this major undertaking, could we please have some questions answered?
1) From first dollar to last, exactly how much will the system cost for right of way, permitting, rail construction, train cars and locomotives, stations, parking lots, and all associated miscellaneous costs?
2) Once complete, how much will it cost to run annually, including upkeep and maintenance for facilities and rolling stock, employee costs and benefits, insurance, and taxes?
3) How will each of these costs be paid, by whom, and in what percentages?
4) How much will each ticket cost, on average, to meet the annual operating costs?
5) What will be the environmental impact to the area through which the train system runs?
6) How many trains will run daily, and how many passengers will each train carry?
7) If someone boards the train in Baton Rouge, exactly how long will it take to reach the last stop in New Orleans?
And finally, 8) Assuming this project, once begun, runs into the almost certain cost overruns that do all government projects (see the high-speed train from LA to San Francisco or the Big Dig Tunnel in Boston), who will have to pick up the tab? I feel certain that it won’t be the nonprofit, good-government groups that are pushing this idea, though perhaps a great idea would be to attach to the legislation authorizing this service a special tax solely on all member businesses of the various supporters to cover all cost overruns.
Jeff Robert
retired
Baton Rouge