A republic cannot exist when there are no checks and balances for political hyperbole. The lies are being spewed by all the politicians. It appears that our daily news, whether paper or internet, is sliding to either the right or left. How can we, the people who are charged with keeping our country on the best path, make decisions that will affect us for generations.
We cannot help but be polarized. We are bombarded with images that create fear and uncertainty. If we do not come together and demand honest political representatives, then we will get what we have sown.
Mary Larson
retired CPA
Baton Rouge