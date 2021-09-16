In a Sept. 7 editorial, you praised Entergy’s disastrous policies that caused the failure of the New Orleans area electrical grid system after Hurricane Ida. That failure resulted in the prolonged suffering of hundreds of thousands of people and the deaths of a number of our most vulnerable residents.
In 2018 Entergy promised that City Council approval of the $210 million natural gas power plant in New Orleans East would help keep power on in New Orleans during heat waves and large storms. Instead more than one million Entergy customers were deprived of power for many days after Hurricane Ida.
I hope the City Council is not misled by your editorial, but will instead investigate why Entergy failed to keep power flowing to at least some parts of the city as it promised, and how all eight transmission lines bringing power to the city failed at the same time.
The most disastrous suffering from Hurricane Katrina was caused by the failure of the federal levee system, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was held accountable for its failures.
Locally, the most disastrous suffering from Hurricane Ida was caused by the failure of Entergy’s grid system and Entergy must be held accountable for its failures.
Entergy should certainly not be praised for its misguided policies.
You criticize former council member Susan Guidry, the Alliance for Affordable Energy and other groups for their opposition to the fossil fuel-powered plant, and their advocacy of instead requiring Entergy to upgrade the transmission system of power to the city, and to invest in renewable energy. The extended loss of power following Hurricane Ida has shown that those policies were indeed the policies we should have undertaken.
Renewable energy sources, mostly rooftop solar systems and batteries, provided the only sources of energy in New Orleans during the extended failure of Entergy’s system.
We must develop a modern electrical system that will prevent repetition of the disaster we just suffered.
GALEN S. BROWN
attorney
New Orleans