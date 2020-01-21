I believe that everyone should vote and should vote for the candidate of their choice. But I see a very real danger as we approach this presidential election. That danger is complacency.
As a conservative, I look at the socialist platforms of so many liberals and fear that many of us will take the attitude that no one will possibly elect a candidate that would even attempt to bring this disaster on our nation. We fail to realize that people who are motivated by promises of free everything will also be motivated to vote for someone who promises everything with no thought of the consequences. This attitude can cause many to stay home and not vote.
Unfortunately, this may result in not only the election of a socialist leaning candidate but also give like thinking people the House and Senate, providing the means for a president to bring to pass devastating changes to our country. The only answer is for each of us to cause our voice to be heard through putting our complacency aside and casting our vote on Election Day.
FLOYD LEE
retired engineer
Zachary