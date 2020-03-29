First, my well-wishes go out to Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband for their speedy recovery from the coronavirus.
However, it must be said Paul showed his values. It is one of “it’s us against them,” his own self interest and that conservative authoritarian hierarchy system of privileged over the non-privileged.
His disregard for others put many people at risk. He only thought of himself.
On the other hand, Klobuchar’s husband used his values. It was one of empathy, practicing the Golden Rule, responsibility for himself and a moral obligation to protect others. Having developed a fever, he immediately quarantined himself and did not get tested until he had symptoms; he played by the rules.
Which one are American values? Which do you teach your kids? Which one do you preach and practice?
SCOTT LEBLEU
dentist
Lafayette