No one who has spent any time at 1300 Perdido St. will deny the need to relocate the city’s administrative offices into a more up-to-date, space-efficient and logical location. The notion for transforming Municipal Auditorium into this facility, though, makes absolutely no sense and reeks of boondoggle ploys, backroom shenanigans and a complete lack of Big Picture urban planning.
It’s common knowledge that the auditorium is too small to accommodate the city’s needs. The intended, original use of this building for assembly and entertainment purposes bears no alignment with the function of city government offices. Attempting to convert this building into office space will require inordinate amounts of remedial work that will not justify the expense.
The proximity of both the French Quarter and the Treme neighborhoods to the auditorium begs consideration on how these areas would be adversely affected by the mega-influx of cars, delivery trucks, etc. from the daily operation of City Hall. Then there is the complete disregard for the historic past of the auditorium and the role it could continue to play in the culture of Mardi Gras, smaller-sized concerts and assemblies which would allow the nearby restaurants and retail businesses to benefit from those activities.
This entire proposal is on par with the misguided plan to run an expressway through the French Quarter and the disastrous decision to sacrifice the North Claiborne neighborhood to build the elevated Interstate 10. Pursuing this project is pure folly.
And yet, while the mayor’s staff members start spinning their reasons for this endeavor, the Naval Support Facility (which the city also owns), sits moldering. The Support Facility, with a campus containing buildings more than ample for the city’s many departments and agencies (and already designed as offices), includes surface parking, a parking garage, outdoor athletic facilities and riverfront views. This would be a worthwhile and imaginative reuse of buildings and equipment already in place and paid for with taxpayer funds.
Heck, the rail line, which also runs alongside this property, could be part of the proposed express rail project to connect Baton Rouge with New Orleans. If the vintage rail cars are still owned by the Public Belt, they could shuttle VIPs all along the riverfront and onward!
As a taxpayer, design professional and someone with many years spent volunteering for historic preservation causes I am begging the more clearheaded members of the city’s administration to stand up and redirect the mayor’s focus away from Municipal Auditorium as an office complex. Please use the FEMA funds as were originally intended and stop listening to the folk intent on implementing only their own, narrow agendas — not the city’s best interests.
KAREN M.H. KERSTING
business owner
New Orleans