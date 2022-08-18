On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced she broke ground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard roadwork to support local business.
While the well-visioned purpose was to support local business, the timing is very poor. With all the uncompleted street projects going on and many taking over a year because of weather and a shortage of workers, it seems it was not thought out as completely as it should have been.
Unless there is a street emergency, no new project should be started until the vast majority of the projects under construction are completed.
DAVID RUBENSTEIN
businessman
New Orleans