NO.potholes.031022.102.JPG

A construction crew breaks up pavement on the 2500 block of St. Peter St. in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced she broke ground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard roadwork to support local business.

While the well-visioned purpose was to support local business, the timing is very poor. With all the uncompleted street projects going on and many taking over a year because of weather and a shortage of workers, it seems it was not thought out as completely as it should have been.

Unless there is a street emergency, no new project should be started until the vast majority of the projects under construction are completed.

DAVID RUBENSTEIN

businessman

New Orleans

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.

View comments