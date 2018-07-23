Although the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recently reaffirmed the Army Corps Engineers’ review of Bayou Bridge, protests have continued at construction sites along the project route. These demonstrations don’t appear to be letting up anytime soon, as opposition groups continue to stage increasingly theatrical ways of disrupting construction.
Many of these protesting tactics are not only illegal but also dangerous. Activists have blocked access roads, attached themselves to construction equipment, and climbed up trees blocking the pipeline route, refusing to come down. Local law enforcement have done an excellent job responding to these recent challenges, working proactively to ensure the safety of both workers and protesters. Our safety forces have been key to establishing a secure work area for construction workers, having diligently responded to difficult situations at all hours of the day, rain or shine.
Despite challenges in courtrooms and at work sites, construction on Bayou Bridge Pipeline rolls along
Louisianans for Energy thanks law enforcement and local officials who have worked tirelessly to keep the people of Louisiana safe — especially its workers in the energy industry. Projects like Bayou Bridge greatly contribute to local economies, from job growth to millions of dollars in tax revenue that can benefit municipal services, like our first responders. We look forward to the safe completion of Bayou Bridge and the great benefits it will bring to our state.
Randy Hayden
Louisianians for Energy
Baton Rouge