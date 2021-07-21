Does being a follower for almost five decades make you a leader? It seems that a majority of the electorate thinks so. Despite some solid policy accomplishments, voters in 2020 vanquished a "leader" with adolescent behavior-control problems in return for a "leader" controlled by adolescent policy mindsets (e.g., Pelosi, Schumer, Warren, Sanders, the "squad").
Except for his persistent promises of "free money" most Biden proposals are in trouble, not merely because of his thin margin in Congress, but because they are unpopular with voters, carelessly thought out, and threaten "domestic tranquility." No wonder Europeans think Americans are unserious about politics.
ROBERT HEBERT
economist
Baton Rouge