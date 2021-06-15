Let’s not dwell on the Department of Streets issues right now. Let’s look and try to understand why it is taking the City of New Orleans and the Regional Transit Authority so long getting the Canal Street cars back up and running on the full length of Canal? Finally, the carcass of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel has been removed but there doesn’t seem to be any action or concern about reconnecting the streetcar line.
Our streetcars are one of our most iconic and beloved features of the city. Now if any tourist wants to visit the cemeteries at the end of Canal Street or ride out to City Park and NOMA, they have to take two streetcars and a bus to make the trip. Arduous to say the least; embarrassing maybe more to the point. We are a “cultural destination!” After the 14 months of the pandemic, let’s take care of the visitors and citizens who are trying to help our recovery. This should not be too difficult to handle.
DAVID G. SPIELMAN
photographer
New Orleans