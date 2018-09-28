Atrial fibrillation or “AFib” is not only the most prevalent heart rhythm disturbance but is also one of the most common heart conditions we as cardiologists encounter. In May 2018, the Louisiana Legislature passed a resolution requesting the Department of Health improve education on AFib and stroke. September is AFib Awareness Month and now is the time to become educated and get checked for warning signs of the disease.
It is estimated that up to 6 million Americans have been diagnosed, including nearly one in 10 people over the age of 65. AFib causes erratic and sometimes very rapid heartbeats, but more concerning is the increased risk of stroke. When the upper heart chambers fail to beat rhythmically, clots can form and travel to the brain with potentially catastrophic consequences.
Strokes from AFib are devastating to patients, families and society as a whole because they can be life-threatening and/or disabling. With modern medicine, there is no reason this cannot be improved because diagnostic tests and treatments for AFib are incredibly effective.
So why is AFib not adequately treated? First, AFib is underdiagnosed. The symptoms can be nonspecific, including fatigue, palpitations and shortness of breath. In addition, AFib is often sporadic, so if a patient returns to normal rhythm when at the doctor’s office, the diagnosis is missed. Fortunately, we now have small cardiac event monitors (about the size of a silver dollar) that can be worn inconspicuously under a shirt that provide a 24/7 internet connection and notify the doctor the moment AFib occurs. An ongoing Apple Heart Study will tell us more about the effectiveness of the certain algorithms in fitness watches such as the Apple Watch to detect AFib. Office EKGs or bulky heart monitors are no longer needed to make the diagnosis.
Second, and way too often, I see patients “gamble” with AFib. Either they ignore symptoms and fail to inform their doctor, or they refuse or are not offered lifesaving treatments. While there are multiple medications available to prevent stroke, surprisingly, they are often underutilized. Class action lawsuits advertised on television for these drugs have scared patients into avoiding potentially lifesaving treatments. There is still some bleeding risk to taking these medications, but the benefits of stroke reduction almost always outweighs these risks. We have known for decades that oral anti-coagulants in AFib result in a relative risk reduction of about 66 percent when compared to placebo. This dramatic reduction makes it one of the most effective therapies in this history of medicine.
As we see patients daily with AFib, cardiologists are reminded what an enormous burden AFib is in our society and the community needs more awareness. Getting checked early is much better than discovering AFib in the emergency room while having a stroke.
Dr. Owen Mogabgab
Cardiovascular Institute of the South
New Orleans