Students are seen on-campus during the first day of classes at Dillard University in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Hand washing stations and signs reminding students to wear masks and social distance were placed around campus to help students protect themselves from the coronavirus. All students, staff and visitors are also health screened upon entering the campus. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)