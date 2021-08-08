When will Attorney General Jeff Landry's wasting taxpayer money and insane fighting of public health measures be enough?
The latest idiocy and idiocy-enabling are form letters to Louisiana Department of Justice employees advising how they could claim religious or philosophical objections to mask mandates for school students, or vaccination requirements if enacted. Obviously, this doesn't help fight the pandemic, but serves to advance Landry's political interests and cater to a select base. Enough of this resistance to preventing spread of disease, instead of promoting health and welfare measures that protect children, teachers, and classmates.
What's next for Louisiana thanks to Landry? Increased divisiveness, more denial, more infections, and more waste of money suing medical schools, hospitals, and universities. A Landry form letter states "I do not consent to forcing a face covering on my child, who is created in the image of God," and "Masks lead to antisocial behaviors including interference with religious commands to share God's love with others and interfere in relationships in contravention with the Bible." Seriously? Children are required to wear clothing in school to cover their bodies which are created in the image of God, and shoes for their safety and sanitation, but covering a face during the pandemic is different? And what is the basis for Landry's assertion that masks lead to anti-social behavior?
Enough stupid political posturing catering to a misguided conception of individual rights, and which inflames anti-government sentiment. Public health, common good, and saving lives be damned, apparently.
I'm not happy about resuming wearing a mask. Though protected by vaccination, it's my duty as a citizen to protect others from infection that I could be carrying. What a warped political philosophy that we are unfortunately seeing from certain high officials, including Landry, in several of the most infected states. Sad.
RICHARD HIRSCH
retired project engineer
Livonia