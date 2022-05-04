The April 28 opinion section included a lobbyist’s opinion endorsing educational savings accounts.
Lobbyists get paid to talk, but there’s so much to hate about ESAs from either side of the aisle. Do conservatives really want their property taxes to be taken out of their home parish and sent to Baton Rouge to be administered by some unelected bureaucrat, as opposed to the school board they get to directly elect from their own community?
Every cent put into the kid’s ESA is a cent taken out of the total tax revenue for the parish. Might sound good, but this tax loss will be compounded the more people participate in an ESA program.
We can certainly expect property tax increases in our home parishes to offset revenue lost to ESAs. Do we really expect the government to effectively handle money that has to be reimbursed to us or requested by us according to the proposed guidelines?
And even liberals would argue that, at their core, ESAs attack public responsibility for the common good.
Public schools are everyone’s business. It is in local businesses’ interest to have educated potential employees. It’s in our communities’ interest to obtain higher-paying jobs brought about by better education.
What’s taught in schools, who teaches your kid, and how everything from corporal punishment to new construction is handled is the business of our entire community and all responsible, voting citizens.
People shouldn’t listen to lobbyists of school “choice” who are only advocating for their own financial interests. ESAs aren’t empowering; they’re nonsense.
People should listen to teachers, public and private, and get involved in their own democracy. Call on legislators to reject ESAs; our children’s futures are riding on it.
REX JONES
civics teacher
Lafayette