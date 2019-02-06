This is not a criticism of the Saints nor their fans and supporters.
But after watching coverage on WWL (often ad nauseum) for a week of the various pep rallies being held throughout the local schools, I propose the following question.
Would it not be great if some day similar pep rallies could be held with the same enthusiasm because Louisiana would be on the edge of being first in the nation in education, not last or near last as always seems the case? Will that day ever come?
The Saints with the proper leadership have certainly evolved from losers to winners over the years. Let their organization be an example to the politicians and leaders of the educational system that winning is a possibility. As a Louisiana taxpayer I have done my share for 55 years and continue to do so with no results.
W. Jerry Hudson
retired architect
Metairie