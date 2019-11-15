With all the ethical issues involving both our elected and soon-to-be-elected state Supreme Court judges, maybe our Legislature might seriously consider the appointment of judges as is done under the Missouri Plan.
They have been appointing judges based on merit, not political popularity since 1940. After appointment, a judge must subsequently run in a general election to retain their position, not to obtain it based on the ability to raise the most funds.
C.M. Lensing
retired professor
Baton Rouge