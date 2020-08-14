Who decides what’s fair for Fair Wayne Bryant? Last week, the Louisiana Supreme Court declined to review his life sentence, which by some media reports was imposed for “stealing hedge clippers” and a credit card. Of course, those reports weren’t quite fair; in fact, Bryant committed burglary and received his sentence for habitually committing a host of violent and nonviolent offenses over the course of more than twenty years. But that’s not an interesting headline. As a law professor and lawyer who has spent a career helping people accused of grave wrongdoings, I agree that Bryant’s life sentence was harsh. But let’s not blame the judges who imposed it.
In our system of government, judges don’t make public policy or enact criminal laws. The Legislature does. As Chief Justice Roberts has often stated, a judge is just an umpire who calls balls and strikes. The legislature decides how many strikes an offender gets before he is “out.” Under Louisiana law, habitual felons like Bryant earn longer and longer mandatory sentences for each subsequent offense. That was the Legislature’s deliberate policy choice. The majority of the justices in Bryant’s case followed the rule of law and called his last strike. After all, he had five prior violent and nonviolent convictions stemming from at least 14 separate arrests over 20 years. Sending him off the field for life was what the Legislature — not these justices — decided was appropriate.
One justice, however, dissented. That dissenter excorticated Louisiana’s habitual offender laws for unfairness, racist intent, and disproportionate impact on the African American population. All good reasons for the legislative branch to reconsider Louisiana’s sentencing laws or for the executive branch to consider clemency or parole.
But in the meantime, our judges need to apply the law as written — as the Louisiana Supreme Court did in Bryant’s case. Though harsh, Bryant’s life sentence was clearly fair under our existing law. If you don’t like it, write your legislator. Just don’t scream at the umps.
DANE S. CIOLINO
law professor
New Orleans