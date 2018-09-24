This is to suggest to those who will vote on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court that it is possible that both he and his accuser are being truthful.
In a recent session, the Louisiana Legislature changed some aspects of laws concerning sentencing of youthful offenders. These changes were made because the members of the Legislature accepted scientific findings that the human brain is not mature and judgments leading to actions at ages 16-17 are not indicative of mature thinking.
Further, most adults today have witnessed behaviors, whether in speech or in actions, of persons who were very drunk and witnessed later that the very drunk person had no memory of any portion of the incident that was witnessed during the drunken episode.
It is reasonable to consider that a drunken youth might have no memory of an incident clearly remembered by another person(s) present.
Absent any repetition of the kind of behavior of which Kavanaugh is accused, it appears that even if it did occur, he is being truthful in his denial and the many witnesses to his sterling character are being truthful about the mature person they know.
At the same time, it is possible that his accuser remembers clearly and having told others about it long before the present time, is being truthful.
The absence of a pattern of that kind of reported behavior by Kavanaugh is very persuasive.
Helen T. Eves
retired teacher
Bunkie