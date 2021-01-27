On Jan. 23, Gregory Aymond, archbishop of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, posted a statement on his social media page that expressed disappointment in the Biden administration’s acknowledgment of the anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.
In his condemnation of the current administration, he stated, “We must pray for our United States leadership and all people of goodwill that our hearts will be moved to see human life as sacred and a gift from God.”
I found this statement and his criticism curious, particularly because I saw no similar condemnation of the executions of 13 people by the federal government in the last six months of the Trump administration. I also noticed that his social media page was silent on and after Jan. 6 when terrorists attacked our nation’s Capitol, an incident that was at least inspired by the former president and in which five people lost their lives. Included among the dead was a police officer who was there to protect innocent lives.
There was no criticism of Trump, who can be tied to, directly or indirectly, the loss of hundreds of thousand of lives after four years in office, but the archbishop found it necessary to post a statement condemning the current president and vice president within days of their time in office for acknowledging a court decision they had no hand in making. The hypocrisy of this is something I cannot ignore.
My issue is not about abortion. As a lifelong Catholic, I understand the Church’s position on that topic, and I respect the archbishop’s right to voice his opinion. My issue is about the veiled political position he expressed with his post. If he were truly concerned about the sacredness of all human life, I would expect to see a condemnation of the death penalty. I certainly would have expected a statement about the domestic terrorists who were incited by Trump and intentionally took the life of an innocent man.
I can only conclude that the pro-birth post from the archbishop was an opportunity to express his displeasure at President Biden and Vice President Harris. As a member of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, I expect my leader to be consistent and fair. He was neither in his post nor in his silence of the past administration.
MARC BARNES, Ph.D.
college administrator
New Orleans