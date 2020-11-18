The idea Democrats would fix the election for Joe Biden but neglect to fix enough Senate races for a majority — or build on their majority in the House — is absurd on its face. As long as Republicans control the Senate, their leader Mitch McConnell will simply refuse to bring up any legislation for a vote, a practice he has been perfecting for a long, long time.
But that is exactly what an utterly sold-out right claims to believe — Democrats were somehow so meticulous as to rig the vote in multiple states, adding phony votes when needed and neglecting to count others where necessary, to get Joe Biden elected but couldn’t get Susan Collins out in Maine, or make an unpopular Thom Tillis a one-term senator in North Carolina or defeat a weasel like Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.
Never mind that President Donald Trump has not once in all the months of shoveling it to the faithful or in all the Twitter rants since the election offered even one piece of evidence of fraud or any other kind of criminal activity that could invalidate an election. Not one. Ten or more lawsuits filed have been thrown out for just that reason: no evidence. Nothing but Trump’s ignorant lies and the willingness of the devoted to swallow it all.
Trump and his strictly “B-list” of lawyers and surrogates (because no one of any substance will so debase themselves) continue to foist this charade on us which we are expected to take seriously. But no doubt Trump harbors even darker fantasies. You don’t think what’s happening at the Pentagon is just coincidence, do you?
Still, we all knew Trump would do this. We all knew the remnant of the former Republican Party would be too afraid to stand up for anything. We all knew Trump represents the values of tens of millions of Americans who were always going to believe he could only lose by fraud. We all knew the logic of their conspiracy theories would always twist back to the Deep State. We all knew the right is utterly sold out to the entitlement of its self-righteousness.
So can we just skip to the part where Biden is inaugurated? I am bored to death with the rest of it.
PAUL SPILLMAN
St. Francisville