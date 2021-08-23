As I watch and listen to the reports of the disastrous U.S. exit from Afghanistan, my disgust with the “foreign policy expert” Biden administration grows. The damage done to U.S. respectability will be felt for years. But what is real today is the Biden administration’s actions and policies have put our country at risk:
• Afghanistan retreat, present and future breeding ground for terrorist actions against U.S. citizens that will grow under the Taliban.
• COVID-19 bungled messaging and actions, unnecessary sickness and deaths of Americans.
• Inviting immigrants to cross our southern border, untold numbers of terrorists gain access to our country unchecked.
• Opening the southern border, hundreds of COVID-19 infected immigrants entering our country.
President Joe Biden has shoved America into deep danger from many fronts, all of this while he pushes for passage of the most drastic liberal agenda through Congress that encourages people to depend on government versus their own work and efforts.
A country without secure borders is not a country. A country without a strong president has no direction. A country that cannot contain a pandemic is dangerous. A country that promotes government dependence advances toward socialism. President Biden has delivered on all of these.
Let’s not forget these actions as the consequences multiply from this Biden administration.
QUENTIN DASTUGUE
former member, Louisiana Legislature
Covington