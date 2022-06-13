Two laws can lessen the possibility of guns falling into the hands of irresponsible individuals without violating the Second Amendment.
I think we all agree that there should be some restrictions on gun ownership. Not sure, but I think it is probably not legal to distribute free AK-47s and ammunition to all the patients in insane asylums. It does not violate the Second Amendment to have everyone who wishes to purchase a gun of any kind in any way to pass a background check.
If any gun owner does not secure his weapon or weapons, that is, keep them out of the hands of irresponsible people and a crime is committed with that gun or guns then the owner should be held responsible to a serious degree for the commission of that crime. It is his weapon and he is being irresponsible with it.
If one can afford a gun, one can afford a lock and chain. This does not violate the Second Amendment.
A gun owner could possess as many weapons of war as he likes. You can keep your guns in your nightstand all you have to do is lock them up when you aren’t using them.
These are simple and reasonable solutions. Why aren’t they in effect?
Does the NRA represent you or does it represent gun manufacturers? How much money from the profits of gun sales ends up in political campaigns? Look it up!
Why can’t reasonable gun laws pass? Does anyone believe this problem will go away on its own? Are you voting to protect the Second Amendment or are you voting to give more profits to gun manufacturers?
Figure it out. It isn’t complicated.
WILLIAM RISBOURG
artist
Lafayette