The Advocate’s editorial board has rehashed its narrative in the latest editorial regarding the film industry in Louisiana without telling the full story about the impact of film across our state.
As unit production manager on “Green Book,” I am very familiar with the numbers. The Advocate conveniently left out several important facts.
From the same filing application that is referenced regarding the movie, the production spent $20 million in Louisiana expenditures, $14 million on the payroll for Louisiana residents and created more than 470 jobs.
To take it a step further, according to preliminary numbers from LED, in 2018 motion picture productions spent $632 million in our state, with $332.6 million going to the payroll of Louisiana residents.
These are good manufacturing jobs (yes, we’re manufacturing movies), and that money goes back into the pockets of Louisiana residents, businesses and into sectors such as tourism, real estate, hospitality, construction and many more.
There is a multiplication factor when crew members spend their salaries to build houses, buy cars, check out at the grocery store, and these expenditures positively impact many parts of our economy. This money doesn’t magically disappear into thin air, as The Advocate would have you believe.
With the entire hubbub recently regarding incentives, it is important to note the film industry makes up less than two percent of all incentives in Louisiana, while also bringing a four-to-one economic return on investment in the locations where films are shot. To gauge the full impact of film, talk to those who actually work on them or are impacted via the ripple effect of spending through them.
I work in a clean, diverse industry that doesn’t pollute and tries to reverse the brain drain we have experienced in Louisiana for decades.
I was born and raised in Louisiana, and I am proud of an industry that positively reflects our state, culture and our collective future.
John Brister
unit production manager, “Green Book"
New Orleans