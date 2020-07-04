The June 30 edition of The Advocate had what I saw to be competing articles on the front page. One was regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the Louisiana abortion law and the other was concerning a law being debated in the legislature that would give “juvenile lifers” a chance at freedom.
Nowhere in the article on the Supreme Courts abortion ruling was the term “child” or any variant thereof mentioned. Whatever you choose to call the life in the womb, if left alone, it would become a child.
The article on the murderers that committed their crimes when they were seventeen included the word “child” or “children” a total of at least 23 times. Children are playing with their toys, not committing horrific crimes that land them in the prison system, some for life.
We look around at what is going on currently in our nation and may ask what did we do to get in this situation? Read The Advocate, and count the words.
DAVID EMBRY
retired engineer
Baton Rouge