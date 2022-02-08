Driving on the streets and highways in Baton Rouge is like driving through a garbage dump.
Our roadsides are covered with all types of debris. Efforts to do litter pick-up have little success, since motorists continue to randomly throw trash from their vehicles.
Strong actions are needed to address this problem, and the creation of a state litter control task force was a good first step. A comprehensive public education effort is needed, along with significant fines for littering and aggressive enforcement.
The parish and state need to commit significant funding for this purpose. Everyone's cooperation is needed or Baton Rouge will soon earn the title of "Filth City."
KENNETH A. PERRET
civil engineer
Baton Rouge