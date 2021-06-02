Rep. Valarie Hodges’ praiseworthy if micromanaged attempt to mandate teaching the Holocaust and World War II in Louisiana high schools faced some pushback in the form of proposed amendments from Black and women legislators to add content regarding these groups. These amendments failed in the House.
In my view, all three approaches are incomplete. In fact the Holocaust, slavery, and the treatment of women are three parts of a single narrative — the history of human inequality: the belief that some humans are higher or lower than others based on birth into a particular group. This is an ancient idea, much older than the contrary belief that is the founding ideal of our country, namely that people are equal at birth and deserve to be treated with dignity unless they prove otherwise.
The recency and fragility of this belief is seen both in its incomplete implementation and the persistence of its opposite; this should not be surprising. But slavery and the Holocaust vividly demonstrate the horrific consequences of inequality, which is why I believe they should be taught together.
I hope the Legislature will find the wisdom and moral courage to present the treatment of Jews, Black people and women as branches of a single narrative.
DAVID LINDENFELD
history professor, retired
Baton Rouge