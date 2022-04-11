I am honored to be a member of the Southern University Laboratory School community.
I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the administration, staff, counselors, volunteers and the many teachers who have endured over the past three years. You have been like explorers in a brave new world.
You have sustained so many changes in plans and rearrangements of goals and outcomes. Your sacrifices are immeasurable. You have maintained your purpose despite difficult times, obstacles and discouraging circumstances. You have continued to operate on a level of unquestionable excellence.
My grandson was one of the many students who didn't do well with virtual learning. Because of you, he has been successful in fighting his way back to meet all the criteria for graduation in May 2022, and has been accepted to Southern University.
I would like to express a special congratulations and thank you to the coaches, especially the Esports coach, for special motivation and concern, and the athletic coaches at SULab School. Not only are they state champions, but they were our "essential workers" and first line of defense against COVID. The coaches braved the weather daily to take temperatures of every student, with an assuring morning greeting that helped you start your day with confidence in the school. Their character is exceptional on and off the field/court.
Finally, my heart goes out to all seniors who may not be graduating because of their inability to get back on track due to COVID or poor performance on the LEAP 2025 test. To the Louisiana Legislature, specifically state Sen. Cleo Fields and the Senate Education Committee, please show the students grace by waiving the Leap 2025 test for another year.
One hundred years of SULab School, enjoy the centennial year, 2022!
The few. The proud. The Lab.
RENEE MARIONEAUX
retired paralegal
Baton Rouge