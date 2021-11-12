I am so tired or reading about the woes of people who do not have enough disposable diapers. Why can’t they use washable cloth diapers like we did in the “old days?”
It would be safer for the environment and a whole lot cheaper. Grant it, disposable diapers are more convenient, but some sacrifices have to be made when you have a limited income.
I’m just sick of the whining about this easily solved problem when there are so many other more serious situations that need our attention. Suck it up and do the more practical thing.
BRENDA BROWN
retired teacher
Belle Chasse