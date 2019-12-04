Being as our dear U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is so fond of country wisdom, perhaps he should consider some once offered by Mark Twain: “Better say nothing and be thought a fool, than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.”
Our good senator has recently been opening his mouth quite loudly in promotion of widely debunked, Russian-inspired theories apropos alleged Ukrainian “meddling” in America’s 2016 national election — “Maybe it was the Ukrainians. I don’t know, you don’t know.”
The truth is, we do know.
We know because the theories that Johnny-come-lately Kennedy is now so stridently promoting have been previously considered by the Republican-controlled Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and thoroughly debunked. Its report, published earlier this year, contains no mention of Ukraine other than in regards to Russian hacking of Ukraine’s website for announcing election results. The committee’s consideration of witnesses related to alleged Ukrainian meddling was fruitless, and that avenue of investigation was soon abandoned, as reported in Politico and The Hill. It is noted that, at the time the committee was doing its work, Kennedy failed to offer the committee any useful evidence in support of the “meddling” theories that he now espouses.
The good senator’s present promotion of these discredited theories in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary casts him as very much the brain-washed bumpkin, bringing disrepute on our fair state and those whom he should be representing. His stance ill serves the people of Louisiana.
If Kennedy continues to ignore the results of his colleagues’ comprehensive investigation, and persists in promoting the Russian-inspired hoax theories, he should resign. The good people of Louisiana do not need a Russian-influenced puppet representing us in the U.S. Senate.
Michael Bushnell
retired contract administrator
New Orleans