Stephen Cavell's letter of March 2 sounds interesting on its surface but is full of vagueness and inaccuracies.
First, his thesis, "Income inequality doesn't require a solution," is irrelevant because no one in this country, not even the poor, not even the Democrats, want income equality. What people want is income opportunity and access to the tools necessary to provide that opportunity.
Next, Americans in any bracket are unlikely to stay there long. How long is long? A month? Decades? Then, "Most individuals born in the 40% bracket are unlikely to stay there long." How many is "most?" The statement feels unlikely on its face. What are the mechanisms of this amazing change?
Cavell next lets his charitable and political masks slip: "While debating how to help the poor and punish the wealthy.... " Does he really want to help the poor, or only if it doesn't involve punishing the rich. (Oh wait, that's what our government is doing now.)
CYNTHIA CAMPBELL
retired teacher
Marrero