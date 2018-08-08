In the last week or so, two teenage boys in south Louisiana demonstrated to us that race relations are better in America than many in the news media would have us believe.
Someone in Jordan Taylor's life taught him that to get ahead in life, you have to learn to help yourself. He took a job in a local supermarket stocking shelves to save money for his higher education. Someone also taught him to be thoughtful and motivational to those who want to help him.
Someone in Jack Ryan's life taught him that regardless of his limited abilities, he could be helpful to others by doing what he was capable of doing.
Jordan gave Jack the opportunity to be helpful in stocking shelves at the grocery store when Jack offered to help. I doubt that either Jordan or Jack noticed that their skins were a different color. They just wanted to do what they were taught to do.
As Jordan helped Jack, Jack's father made a video of it on his cellphone. The public in south Louisiana responded after seeing the video by donating to Jordan's higher education fund. I doubt that most of the donors cared about skin color when they donated, either. They only wanted to encourage Jordan to continue to be thoughtful, motivational and considerate of Jack's desire to be helpful.
Those who captivate the media and claim that broad segments of our society jump at the chance to demonstrate racism should take note.
The attitude and cooperation of these two teenagers is exemplary.
Lead on, Jordan and Jack. You are examples of our American society.
America, what a great place to live!
Harvey C. Gonsoulin
cattleman
New Iberia