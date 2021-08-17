It is quite obvious that your newspaper is making efforts to be more streamlined and readable and I applaud that. However, moving the "Mallard Fillmore" political cartoon to the comic section does not help your cause.
I truly like the Mallard Fillmore cartoons and usually agree with the content. However, while relaxing, reading the comics, having an occasional chuckle, it is disrupting to have a politically oriented cartoon in the middle of a page of comics.
It ruins the happy mood of the comics and trivializes the message of the Mallard Fillmore cartoon as political satire. I suggest either putting it back on the editorial page or leaving it out altogether.
MICHAEL DEFELICE
real estate
Zachary