The recently released EBR School System Transition Report provides a comprehensive look at the potential for growth and change in our school system. A time of transition offers the opportunity to review our priorities both in terms of big-picture thinking and how the system will respond to the long-term effects of COVID-19 in our schools.
While it is not one of the formal recommendations, I was extremely glad to see the following included in the report: "These policies need to be surrounded by programs and professional development for staff that ensure the social-emotional needs of students and teachers are addressed."
It is far past time to recognize and prioritize the need for comprehensive mental health access in our schools. The pandemic has exacerbated needs that previously existed but now have been laid bare. Before we can hope to make progress in any other aspect of education, we must first address the mental health needs of students. Just as we once recognized that students who had not eaten breakfast could not perform at their best and therefore began providing that breakfast at school, so, too, must we recognize that students in need of mental health support but lacking access to it cannot perform their best.
While programs and professional development are absolutely critical pieces to ensuring comprehensive mental health access, what is needed even more are mental health professionals in schools to treat students and support teachers.
Fortunately, Louisiana is one of just a handful of states that recently allowed schools expanded access to federal Medicaid funds for mental health. However, fully harnessing this new funding source has been hindered by the pandemic. As the board and Superintendent Sito Narcisse are assessing the areas to focus on in this time of transition, it is my most sincere hope that utilizing this resource to provide access to mental health in our schools is included in the priority list.
SARAH BROOME
executive director, Thrive Academy
Baton Rouge