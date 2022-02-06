Last week, the Legislature began redrawing the boundaries of political districts across the state. Using the latest census data, this process will undoubtedly be full of political gamesmanship. Regardless of where we draw the lines, the fundamental challenges facing Louisiana will remain. Our state government is failing to generate the growth we see in our neighbors, and it will take significant changes to catch up.
There is no clearer measure of a state’s success than the U.S. Census taken every 10 years. Americans vote with their feet, moving to states where they have the most opportunity. The latest data showed only 2.7% population growth in Louisiana, nearly one-third of the national average. Next door, Texas grew almost six times faster, adding close to the entire population of Louisiana in the last 10 years. At this rate, we will continue to lose not only our best and brightest, but also congressional seats and federal dollars.
While our challenges are great, they also present a great opportunity. Bad policies got us here, and good ones can get us out. The most critical is the elimination of the income tax. Eliminating the income tax is bold, but lack of the tax is the main reason states like Texas and Florida are booming. Even Mississippi is in the process of phasing theirs out. This change is not only possible, but necessary to compete in the new economy.
We do not tolerate a losing football team, but we continue to accept failure from state government. The fact is that if Louisiana was just average, we would all live three years longer and get a 33% raise. If you move across the border to Texas, you get both. Instead of politicians fighting over an increasingly shrinking pie, we must focus on growing it for everyone.
RICHARD NELSON
state representative
Mandeville