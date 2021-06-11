Gov. John Bel Edwards should reject the $300 a week extra unemployment checks.
Most of the states whose governors have rejected the feds' $300 a week extra, on top of regular unemployment checks, have more prosperous economies than Louisiana. They also have a lower unemployment percentage than Louisiana's 7.3% April 2021 unemployment rate.
A trip around the Baton Rouge area will show many stores and businesses with "help wanted" signs in the windows. Many restaurants cannot restore in-person dining due to the lack of labor. Many of the unemployed are receiving more income being unemployed than they would receive if working. Unemployment now pays more than the Louisiana minimum wage and up to $15 per hour with this extra $300 a week payment for not working. This is not fair to those working and receiving less than the minimum wage.
The Louisiana economy will not fully recover from the COVID-19 shutdown until we get to full employment. Louisiana cannot let unemployment benefits be a barrier to getting people back to work.
CHARLES BARROW
chemical engineer
Baton Rouge