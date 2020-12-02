I've heard and read negative material regarding President Donald Trump on television and in the newspaper. The media is still against him no matter what he does. That’s plain to see.
You are with him or against him with what he is doing to prove he was cheated out of an election. I am with him 100% whether he can or cannot prove his case.
I believe it was possible there was fraud involved in this election. I also respect the opinions of others who don't believe it and they are entitled to feel that way.
If anyone is thinking this thing through they should be afraid of someone like Kamala Harris in the White House. She's extremely liberal and eventually will probably side with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her band of supporters who want this Green New Deal to be pushed through. If that's not enough to make you think then dwell on her pushing for the defunding of police departments.
Problems nationwide are already surfacing as a result of some cities acting out with defunding their cops. I don't want to live in a socialist environment; this is a great country and I'd like to see the improvements the president has made continue.
PAUL ESKINE
retired detective
Metairie