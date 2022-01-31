With all the random shootings of innocent citizens in their cars on Interstate 10 in New Orleans and I-310 junction, Westbank Expressway and recently on Elysian Fields in the daytime by juveniles with guns stolen from homes and cars, the community need to be proactive.
We don’t have enough police, but we do have the technology to deter bad conduct. Right now there is no deterrent, as no one is arrested and convicted in 50% of the murders in Orleans. We need a system of hidden video cameras with microphones activated by gunshots along these routes, monitored by New Orleans Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, to stop this.
I would contribute $5,000 to get this implemented, and I am sure others, especially businesses in the community, would contribute to a fund to do so to stop the execution of innocent citizens.
You can’t do business under these conditions and protect a business’ employees.
Also, most of these guns are stolen from cars. We need strong ordinances requiring the locking down in lockboxes of firearms in homes and vehicles.
GLENN MCGOVERN
attorney
Metairie