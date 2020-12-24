As a former LSU fundraiser and current consultant, my travel through the Atlanta airport is frequent. This week I saw something new: scores of American soldiers headed home for the holidays.
Drill sergeants lined them up and dismissed them to their individual departure gates. Three observations: (1) At a bagel shop, every soldier thanked their server as they received their breakfast sandwich to go. Civilians did not. (2) Numerous soldiers offered their seats to senior citizens waiting to board flights at departure gates.(3) Wearing the uniform were Black, White and Hispanic men and women reminding me that our national defense resides in diversity, not division. E Pluribus Unum!
Because of COVID-19, I will only see one relative this Christmas. His name is Uncle Sam, and it was grand to see him in these soldiers. My favorite uncle is alive, well, and still brimming with honor.
LEE MIKELL
professional fundraiser
Charleston, S.C.